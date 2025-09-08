Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Brianna Bonilla 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan - NAF Atsugi Sailors and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) personnel dance traditional Awa dancing during the Bon Odori festival held at Taylor Field onboard NAF Atsugi on Sep. 6, 2025. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Brianna Bonilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 00:44
    Photo ID: 9300396
    VIRIN: 250906-N-UA541-1006
    Resolution: 7137x4758
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori [Image 8 of 8], by SN Brianna Bonilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori
    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori
    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori
    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori
    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori
    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori
    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori
    NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bon odori
    HSM 51
    japan
    Festival
    fireworks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download