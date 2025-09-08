NAF Atsugi Hosts Bon Odori

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan - Tsutomu Koyata, mayor of Yamato city, dances traditional Bon dance during the Bon Odori festival held at Taylor Field onboard NAF Atsugi on Sep. 6, 2025. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Brianna Bonilla)