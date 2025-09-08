AFSBn-NEA conducted change of responsibility ceremony.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia conducted change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Carroll, South Korea, Sep. 5. COL Jason P. Book, Commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, presided over the time-honored symbolic passing of the unit colors, marking a significant moment of transition. The colors, handed over by MSG Stephen A. Baker, outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor, were entrusted to SFC Johnathan J. Tedtaotao.