    AFSBn-NEA conducted change of responsibility ceremony. [Image 2 of 5]

    AFSBn-NEA conducted change of responsibility ceremony.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia conducted change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Carroll, South Korea, Sep. 5. COL Jason P. Book, Commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, presided over the time-honored symbolic passing of the unit colors, marking a significant moment of transition. The colors, handed over by MSG Stephen A. Baker, outgoing Senior Enlisted Advisor, were entrusted to SFC Johnathan J. Tedtaotao.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9300250
    VIRIN: 250905-O-EW968-8771
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, AFSBn-NEA conducted change of responsibility ceremony. [Image 5 of 5], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

