Exercise DELAYEN: 3rd ANGLICO Aito Course Introduction in Tahiti

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A French Armed Forces soldier with the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment, Troupes De Marine, French Army, watches an Aito “Warrior” Course instructor demonstrate how to rappel during a rope obstacle course for Exercise DELAYEN, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 25, 2025. The Aito “Warrior” Course is a joint training event that develops combat readiness, interoperability, and cultural exchange through events such as jungle patrolling, ambush tactics, water obstacle challenges, and teambuilding activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)