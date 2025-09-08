A French Armed Forces soldier with the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment, Troupes De Marine, French Army, watches an Aito “Warrior” Course instructor demonstrate how to rappel during a rope obstacle course for Exercise DELAYEN, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 25, 2025. The Aito “Warrior” Course is a joint training event that develops combat readiness, interoperability, and cultural exchange through events such as jungle patrolling, ambush tactics, water obstacle challenges, and teambuilding activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 19:53
|Photo ID:
|9300220
|VIRIN:
|250825-M-NI027-5017
|Resolution:
|6488x3650
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|PAPEARI, PF
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise DELAYEN: 3rd ANGLICO Aito Course Introduction in Tahiti [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.