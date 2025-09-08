Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise DELAYEN: 3rd ANGLICO Aito Course Introduction in Tahiti [Image 9 of 10]

    Exercise DELAYEN: 3rd ANGLICO Aito Course Introduction in Tahiti

    PAPEARI, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    French Armed Forces soldiers with the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment, Troupes De Marine, French Army, spar during a spar physical training session for Exercise DELAYEN, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 25, 2025. The Aito “Warrior” Course is a joint training event that develops combat readiness, interoperability, and cultural exchange through events such as jungle patrolling, ambush tactics, water obstacle challenges, and teambuilding activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 19:53
    Location: PAPEARI, PF
