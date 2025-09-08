Exercise DELAYEN: 3rd ANGLICO Aito Course Introduction in Tahiti

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

French Armed Forces soldiers with the 21st Marine Infantry Regiment, Troupes De Marine, French Army, spar during a spar physical training session for Exercise DELAYEN, Tahiti, French Polynesia, Aug. 25, 2025. The Aito “Warrior” Course is a joint training event that develops combat readiness, interoperability, and cultural exchange through events such as jungle patrolling, ambush tactics, water obstacle challenges, and teambuilding activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)