104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group bolsters readiness through team-building challenges

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 104th Maintenance Group test their balance during a team-building exercise on an obstacle course at the Memorials and Museum at Pugzee and Gus Farm, September 2, 2025.



Approximately fifty members from the 104th Maintenance Group traveled to the Memorials and Museum to push their limits through demanding challenges, honor the past, and engage in dedicated team-building in order to cultivate the resilience, teamwork, and camaraderie required to maintain the fifth-generation F-35.



Throughout the day, 104th Maintenance Group members visited the eight memorials throughout the farm to honor the 8500 fallen American soldiers since September 11, 2001. After viewing the museum and memorials, the group then participated in physical training, swimming lessons from an instructor who taught Navy Seals, and a walkthrough of their obstacle course.



(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)