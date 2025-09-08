Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group bolsters readiness through team-building challenges

    104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group bolsters readiness through team-building challenges

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 104th Maintenance Group discuss the brave men who gave their lives in service to their country during the Battle of Takur Ghar, September 2, 2025, at the Memorials and Museum at Pugzee and Gus Farm.

    Approximately fifty members from the 104th Maintenance Group traveled to the Memorials and Museum to push their limits through demanding challenges, honor the past, and engage in dedicated team-building in order to cultivate the resilience, teamwork, and camaraderie required to maintain the fifth-generation F-35.

    Throughout the day, 104th Maintenance Group members visited the eight memorials throughout the farm to honor the 8500 fallen American soldiers since September 11, 2001. After viewing the museum and memorials, the group then participated in physical training, swimming lessons from an instructor who taught Navy Seals, and a walkthrough of their obstacle course.

    (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 18:39
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US
    104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group bolsters readiness through team-building challenges
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
    Air Force

