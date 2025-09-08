Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    821st CRG Ruck March [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    821st CRG Ruck March

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Members of the 821st Contingency Response Group participate in a ruck march on Sept. 5, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The event showcased the unit's readiness and teamwork under challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 17:15
    Photo ID: 9300139
    VIRIN: 250905-F-BS369-3514
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 821st CRG Ruck March [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

