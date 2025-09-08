Members of the 821st Contingency Response Group participate in a ruck march on Sept. 5, 2025, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. The event showcased the unit's readiness and teamwork under challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Levi Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 17:15
|Photo ID:
|9300133
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-BS369-3515
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 821st CRG Ruck March [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.