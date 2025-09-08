Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airfield paving project continues at Vance Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2]

    Airfield paving project continues at Vance Air Force Base

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Paving crews perform final preparation before fixed form concrete placement as part of a multi-step process in the airfield paving project at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Aug. 22, 2025. The design and construction of this project considers the heaviest and largest aircraft that will utilize the runway, ensuring it is equipped to handle the aviation needs while maintaining long-term durability. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Harder/released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 16:07
    Photo ID: 9299917
    VIRIN: 250822-A-CE999-1001
    Resolution: 2856x2142
    Size: 379.64 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Oklahoma
    Vance Air Force Base
    Military Construction
    Tulsa District
    Airfield Paving
    USACE

