Airfield paving project continues at Vance Air Force Base

Paving crews perform final preparation before fixed form concrete placement as part of a multi-step process in the airfield paving project at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., Aug. 22, 2025. The design and construction of this project considers the heaviest and largest aircraft that will utilize the runway, ensuring it is equipped to handle the aviation needs while maintaining long-term durability. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Harder/released).