    9th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper at Holloman Air Force Base

    9th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper at Holloman Air Force Base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    An MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 9th Attack Squadron flies over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 27, 2025. Holloman continues to be at the forefront of air superiority by conducting year-round remote-piloted aircraft training for both American and allied nations' Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025
    Photo ID: 9299910
    VIRIN: 250827-F-AS732-1020
    Resolution: 3108x1748
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, 9th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper at Holloman Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Ryan Witkop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper at Holloman Air Force Base
    9th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper at Holloman Air Force Base

