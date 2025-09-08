9th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper at Holloman Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 9th Attack Squadron flies over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 27, 2025. Holloman continues to be at the forefront of air superiority by conducting year-round remote-piloted aircraft training for both American and allied nations’ Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)