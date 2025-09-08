9th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper at Holloman Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 9th Attack Squadron prepares to take off at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 27, 2025. Student pilots and sensor operators train daily to ensure the readiness and lethality of the Airmen Holloman produces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)