    9th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper at Holloman Air Force Base [Image 1 of 2]

    9th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper at Holloman Air Force Base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop 

    49th Wing

    An MQ-9 Reaper assigned to the 9th Attack Squadron prepares to take off at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 27, 2025. Student pilots and sensor operators train daily to ensure the readiness and lethality of the Airmen Holloman produces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Witkop)

