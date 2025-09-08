Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd MXS Sharpens Readiness Through Deployment Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    33rd MXS Sharpens Readiness Through Deployment Training Exercise

    EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigail Duell 

    33rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Maintenance Squadron process through a mock Personnel Deployment Function line during a readiness exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2025. This exercise provided Airmen with invaluable experience of the processes involved in preparing for deployment. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 16:07
    Photo ID: 9299886
    VIRIN: 250804-F-F3959-1004
    Resolution: 3705x2790
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 33rd MXS Sharpens Readiness Through Deployment Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Abigail Duell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin
    Nomads
    Command Chief
    Deployment Training
    MXS
    33rd Fighter Wing

