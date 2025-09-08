U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Maintenance Squadron process through a mock Personnel Deployment Function line during a readiness exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2025. This exercise provided Airmen with invaluable experience of the processes involved in preparing for deployment. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9299886
|VIRIN:
|250804-F-F3959-1004
|Resolution:
|3705x2790
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 33rd MXS Sharpens Readiness Through Deployment Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Abigail Duell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.