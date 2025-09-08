33rd MXS Sharpens Readiness Through Deployment Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Maintenance Squadron are issued Mission Operational Protective Posture Gear during a readiness exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2025. The exercise was designed to enhance deployment readiness, reinforce Air Force standards and cultivate a stronger sense of unit cohesion. (Courtesy Photo)
