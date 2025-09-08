Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd MXS Sharpens Readiness Through Deployment Training Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    33rd MXS Sharpens Readiness Through Deployment Training Exercise

    EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigail Duell 

    33rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Maintenance Squadron are issued Mission Operational Protective Posture Gear during a readiness exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2025. The exercise was designed to enhance deployment readiness, reinforce Air Force standards and cultivate a stronger sense of unit cohesion. (Courtesy Photo)

    This work, 33rd MXS Sharpens Readiness Through Deployment Training Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Abigail Duell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eglin
    Nomads
    Deployment Training
    MXS
    33rd Fighter Wing

