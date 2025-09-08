Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Company Land Navigation Classes [Image 8 of 9]

    November Company Land Navigation Classes

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits, with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, take notes while learning basic land navigation skills on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 8, 2025. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 14:28
    Photo ID: 9299630
    VIRIN: 250908-M-FF476-1157
    Resolution: 5972x3981
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November Company Land Navigation Classes [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jacob Claudell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    land navigation
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    We Make Marines
    TRAINING
    class

