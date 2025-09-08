November Company Land Navigation Classes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jason Saxon, a platform instructor with Weapons and Field Training Battalion teaches recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion basic land navigation skills on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 8, 2025. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Claudell)