    Vermont National Guard Open House 2025 [Image 7 of 7]

    Vermont National Guard Open House 2025

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Victoria Stevenson 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    The Vermont National Guard hosted its annual open house at the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 7. 2025. More than 6,000 visitors streamed through the gates of the Vermont Air National Guard base for the 2025 Vermont National Guard Open House, to see the aircraft, equipment, Soldiers, and Airmen who serve the Vermont National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Victoria Stevenson)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 9299357
    VIRIN: 250907-Z-YO854-1017
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    This work, Vermont National Guard Open House 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Victoria Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont, Vermont National Guard, National Guard

