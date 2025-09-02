Vermont National Guard Open House 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Vermont National Guard hosted its annual open house at the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 7. 2025. More than 6,000 visitors streamed through the gates of the Vermont Air National Guard base for the 2025 Vermont National Guard Open House, to see the aircraft, equipment, Soldiers, and Airmen who serve the Vermont National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Victoria Stevenson)