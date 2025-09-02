Date Taken: 06.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2025 11:32 Photo ID: 9299145 VIRIN: 220629-A-IY775-1164 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 225.92 KB Location: MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Command Judge Advocate Farewell Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Tracy Lynge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.