    Command Judge Advocate Farewell Ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Command Judge Advocate Farewell Ceremony

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Photo by Tracy Lynge 

    7th Signal Command

    MAJ Daniel Ray, 7th Signal Command (Theater) Command Judge Advocate, receives an award from COL Kenneth Haynes, 7SC(T) Deputy Commander upon his departure from the command.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 11:32
    Location: MARYLAND, US
