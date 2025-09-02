Hickory Focus Graphic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This Graphic was created to highlight the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team as they conducted their annual training Fort Stewart, GA. OC/Ts from the 188th Infantry Brigade supported and validated the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team during their situational training exercise lanes.(U.S. Army Graphic by Sgt Rognie Ortiz Vega)