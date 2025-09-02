Forsyth Park Event Poster

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    This graphic was created to advertise the Physical Training competition at Forsyth Park, Savannah on September 23, 2025. This Physical Training event is part of the General John J. Pershing Best OCT Competition, taking place 23-25 September, on Ft. Stewart, GA. Teams from across the Army competed in the grueling, three-day competition, showcasing exceptional leadership, endurance, and tactical skill in a battle for the title of the U.S. Army Best OC/T. (U.S. Army Graphic by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega)

