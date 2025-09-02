This graphic was created to advertise the Physical Training competition at Forsyth Park, Savannah on September 23, 2025. This Physical Training event is part of the General John J. Pershing Best OCT Competition, taking place 23-25 September, on Ft. Stewart, GA. Teams from across the Army competed in the grueling, three-day competition, showcasing exceptional leadership, endurance, and tactical skill in a battle for the title of the U.S. Army Best OC/T. (U.S. Army Graphic by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 09:53
|Photo ID:
|9298890
|VIRIN:
|250901-A-OQ670-5431
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forsyth Park Event Poster [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Rognie Ortiz Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.