Forsyth Park Event Poster

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This graphic was created to advertise the Physical Training competition at Forsyth Park, Savannah on September 23, 2025. This Physical Training event is part of the General John J. Pershing Best OCT Competition, taking place 23-25 September, on Ft. Stewart, GA. Teams from across the Army competed in the grueling, three-day competition, showcasing exceptional leadership, endurance, and tactical skill in a battle for the title of the U.S. Army Best OC/T. (U.S. Army Graphic by Sgt. Rognie Ortiz Vega)