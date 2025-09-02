Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors take the Navy-Wide E-6 Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors take the Navy-Wide E-6 Advancement Exam

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Ricardo Villalobos, left, and Yeoman 2nd Class Tyrese Williams take the Navy-Wide E-6 Advancement Exam on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Sep. 4, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
