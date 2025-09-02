Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct tactical combat casualty care exercise [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailors conduct tactical combat casualty care exercise

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    Sailors conduct a tactical combat casualty care exercise in the classroom of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Sep. 4, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
