    GATOREX 25.2 | U.S. Marines train in logistical operations in Okinawa, Japan [Image 6 of 6]

    GATOREX 25.2 | U.S. Marines train in logistical operations in Okinawa, Japan

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Allen 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, monitor a water purification system to produce potable water for distribution during the establishment of a Combat Logistics Support Area for GATOREX 25.2 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 6, 2025. GATOREX is a biannual exercise that simulates logistical operations in a combat scenario, focusing on the unit’s response to adversarial threats with an emphasis on resource management and coordination across the force. GATOREX also prepares 3rd MLG for the upcoming Resolute Dragon 25, an annual bilateral exercise across Japan that strengthens the command, control and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)

    TAGS

    Bulk Fuel
    Resolute Dragon
    GATOREX
    Marines
    Exercise
    Water Purification

