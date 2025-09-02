GATOREX 25.2 | U.S. Marines train in logistical operations in Okinawa, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fill up a bulk fuel reservoir during the establishment of a Combat Logistics Support Area for GATOREX 25.2 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 6, 2025. GATOREX is a biannual exercise that simulates logistical operations in a combat scenario, focusing on the unit’s response to adversarial threats with an emphasis on resource management and coordination across the force. GATOREX also prepares 3rd MLG for the upcoming Resolute Dragon 25, an annual bilateral exercise across Japan that strengthens the command, control and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Western Army with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)