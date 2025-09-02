Bishop Buckon visits Joint Task Force - DC

Bishop Neal Buckon, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, celebrates Catholic Mass during a visit to National Guard personnel on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C. Sept. 7, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|09.07.2025
|09.07.2025 19:20
|9298463
|250907-F-EZ983-1002
|5975x3975
|12.16 MB
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|0
