    Bishop Buckon visits Joint Task Force - DC [Image 1 of 2]

    Bishop Buckon visits Joint Task Force - DC

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Bishop Neal Buckon, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, celebrates Catholic Mass during a visit to National Guard personnel on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C. Sept. 7, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Bishop Buckon visits Joint Task Force - DC [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    DCSafe

