1-167 Infantry Regiment NTC Rotation

The 1-167th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat team, completed simulated combat situations at the National Training Center(NTC) in Fort Irwin, California July 14 - Aug 12, 2025. NTC serves as a final preparatory exercise for units before deployment, helping them experience the sensory overload and chaos of real combat scenarios to improve their readiness and ability to succeed in deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)