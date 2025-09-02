Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-167 Infantry Regiment NTC Rotation [Image 48 of 52]

    1-167 Infantry Regiment NTC Rotation

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1-167th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat team, completed simulated combat situations at the National Training Center(NTC) in Fort Irwin, California July 14 - Aug 12, 2025. NTC serves as a final preparatory exercise for units before deployment, helping them experience the sensory overload and chaos of real combat scenarios to improve their readiness and ability to succeed in deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

