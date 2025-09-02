More than 6,000 attend Vermont National Guard Open House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 6,000 visitors explore the Vermont National Guard Open House at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Sept 7, 2005. This event allows guests to meet National Guardsmen, learn more about military and civilian aviation, watch multiple demonstrations, and enjoy walking through the STEM and job fairs hosted by our community partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Raymond LaChance)