    More than 6,000 attend Vermont National Guard Open House [Image 4 of 4]

    More than 6,000 attend Vermont National Guard Open House

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Airman Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    More than 6,000 visitors explore the Vermont National Guard Open House at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Sept 7, 2005. This event allows guests to meet National Guardsmen, learn more about military and civilian aviation, watch multiple demonstrations, and enjoy walking through the STEM and job fairs hosted by our community partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Raymond LaChance)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.07.2025 16:50
    Photo ID: 9298347
    VIRIN: 250907-Z-CB896-7019
    Resolution: 4996x3324
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Open House
    158th Fighter Wing
    Vermont National Guard
    The Green Mountain Boys

