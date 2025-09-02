More than 6,000 attend Vermont National Guard Open House

Photo By Airman Raymond LaChance | More than 6,000 visitors explore the Vermont National Guard Open House at the Vermont...... read more read more Photo By Airman Raymond LaChance | More than 6,000 visitors explore the Vermont National Guard Open House at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Sept 7, 2005. This event allows guests to meet National Guardsmen, learn more about military and civilian aviation, watch multiple demonstrations, and enjoy walking through the STEM and job fairs hosted by our community partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Raymond LaChance) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – More than 6,000 visitors streamed through the gates of the Vermont Air National Guard base for the 2025 Vermont National Guard Open House, experiencing firsthand the aircraft, equipment, and people behind the mission.



“The turnout today shows how much our community values its National Guard. We’re grateful for the support and thrilled to inspire the next generation to consider careers in service,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th Fighter Wing Commander.



The day-long event offered a rare, up-close look at more than a dozen military and civilian aircraft including the Vermont Air National Guard’s own F-35A Lightning II, a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet, as well as a Piper Cub, de Havilland, Cessna, Air Tractor 802, C-12 Huron, UH-72 Lakota, UH-60 Black Hawk, Stearman, and the Vermont-built BETA ALIA electric aircraft.



Visitors took part in flight and driving simulators, watched live demonstrations, browsed education and job fairs, enjoyed food trucks, and met Airmen and Soldiers across a variety of interactive exhibits.



Vermont National Guard leadership emphasized that the Open House is as much about relationships as it is about displays.



“This Open House is about building bridges between the Vermont National Guard and the people we serve,” said Blair. “We’re honored to share our mission, our equipment, and, most importantly, our Airmen and Soldiers with the community.”



Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, echoed that sentiment: “Events like this remind us why we serve. Seeing thousands of Vermonters come through our gates reinforces the bond we have with our neighbors and the pride we take in representing this state.”