SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – More than 6,000 visitors streamed through the gates of the Vermont Air National Guard base for the 2025 Vermont National Guard Open House, experiencing firsthand the aircraft, equipment, and people behind the mission.
“The turnout today shows how much our community values its National Guard. We’re grateful for the support and thrilled to inspire the next generation to consider careers in service,” said Col. Michael Blair, 158th Fighter Wing Commander.
The day-long event offered a rare, up-close look at more than a dozen military and civilian aircraft including the Vermont Air National Guard’s own F-35A Lightning II, a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet, as well as a Piper Cub, de Havilland, Cessna, Air Tractor 802, C-12 Huron, UH-72 Lakota, UH-60 Black Hawk, Stearman, and the Vermont-built BETA ALIA electric aircraft.
Visitors took part in flight and driving simulators, watched live demonstrations, browsed education and job fairs, enjoyed food trucks, and met Airmen and Soldiers across a variety of interactive exhibits.
Vermont National Guard leadership emphasized that the Open House is as much about relationships as it is about displays.
“This Open House is about building bridges between the Vermont National Guard and the people we serve,” said Blair. “We’re honored to share our mission, our equipment, and, most importantly, our Airmen and Soldiers with the community.”
Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard, echoed that sentiment: “Events like this remind us why we serve. Seeing thousands of Vermonters come through our gates reinforces the bond we have with our neighbors and the pride we take in representing this state.”
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 16:51
|Story ID:
|547456
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|180
|Downloads:
|0
This work, More than 6,000 Attend Vermont National Guard Open House, by Lt. Col. Meghan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.