    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM command senior enlisted leader visits MRF-D Marines [Image 3 of 7]

    MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM command senior enlisted leader visits MRF-D Marines

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, center right, the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with senior-enlisted leaders of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 at Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 23, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM command senior enlisted leader visits MRF-D Marines [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    1st Marines
    VMM-363
    USINDOPACOM
    MRF-D 25.3
    Marines

