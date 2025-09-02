U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Eric D. Cook, left, the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, greets senior-enlisted leaders of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 at Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, Aug. 23, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2025 03:26
|Photo ID:
|9297444
|VIRIN:
|250823-M-LU593-1018
|Resolution:
|6809x5107
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 25.3: USINDOPACOM command senior enlisted leader visits MRF-D Marines [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.