Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    178th Wing Change of Authority [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    178th Wing Change of Authority

    SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Amber Mullen-Schweitzer 

    178th Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Jacquita F. Melton, outgoing Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 178th Wing, relinqueshed command to Chief Master Sgt. Charles W. Hansel, incoming Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 178th Wing, in a change of authroity ceremony Sept. 6, 2025 at Springfield-Beckely Air National Guard Base, Ohio. The command chief is the Wing's highest enlisted position; they serves as an advisor to the commander and as the voice of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Amber Mullen-Schweitzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 18:07
    Photo ID: 9297303
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-OC810-1020
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.43 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th Wing Change of Authority [Image 10 of 10], by 2nd Lt. Amber Mullen-Schweitzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    178th Wing Change of Authority
    178th Wing Change of Authority
    178th Wing Change of Authority
    178th Wing Change of Authority
    178th Wing Change of Authority
    178th Wing Change of Authority
    178th Wing Change of Authority
    178th Wing Change of Authority
    178th Wing Change of Authority
    178th Wing Change of Authority

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #changeofauthority #commandchief #OHANG #178thWing #ChiefMelton #ChiefHansel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download