178th Wing Change of Authority

Chief Master Sgt. Jacquita F. Melton, outgoing Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 178th Wing, relinqueshed command to Chief Master Sgt. Charles W. Hansel, incoming Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 178th Wing, in a change of authroity ceremony Sept. 6, 2025 at Springfield-Beckely Air National Guard Base, Ohio. The command chief is the Wing's highest enlisted position; they serves as an advisor to the commander and as the voice of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Amber Mullen-Schweitzer)