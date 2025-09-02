Enduring Partners 2025 Fosters Interoperability and Readiness for U.S. and Thailand

U.S. and Royal Thai service members pose for a group photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, UH-60 Black Hawks, AT-6 Wolverines, a C-130 Hercules, and a KC-135 Stratotanker during the closing ceremony of Enduring Partners 2025 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, Aug. 28, 2025. Enduring Partners is a multilateral exchange that strengthens interoperability and builds joint readiness across mission areas including cyber defense, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, ground-controlled interception, tactical air control, and space operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez)
