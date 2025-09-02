Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enduring Partners 2025 Fosters Interoperability and Readiness for U.S. and Thailand [Image 1 of 4]

    KORAT, THAILAND

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez 

    Washington Air National Guard

    U.S. and Royal Thai service members pose for a group photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, UH-60 Black Hawks, AT-6 Wolverines, a C-130 Hercules, and a KC-135 Stratotanker during the closing ceremony of Enduring Partners 2025 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, Aug. 28, 2025. Enduring Partners is a multilateral exchange that strengthens interoperability and builds joint readiness across mission areas including cyber defense, humanitarian aid and disaster relief, ground-controlled interception, tactical air control, and space operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

    Photo ID: 9297238
    VIRIN: 250828-Z-CO600-1969
    Resolution: 3508x1424
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: KORAT, TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enduring Partners 2025 Fosters Interoperability and Readiness for U.S. and Thailand [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Nicholas Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Air National Guard

    State Partnership Program
    EnduringPartners
    EP25

