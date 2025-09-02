Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Magnolia patrolling Dupont Circle [Image 3 of 3]

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 39th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard patrol Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C., Sep. 3rd 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

