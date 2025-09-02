Task Force Magnolia patrolling Dupont Circle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldier Spc. D’Vintre’ Plowden with the 39th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard patrols Dupont Circle Station, Washington, D.C., Sep. 3rd 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)