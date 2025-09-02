25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Alexander Garcia, a crew chief assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, observes terrain during a UH-60 Blackhawk multi-ship training flight on O’ahu, Hawaii, August 26, 2025. Two flight crews flew in unison during this training to focus on flight cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)