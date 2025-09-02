Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Cpl. Josue Escobar, a crew chief assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, observes terrain during a UH-60 Blackhawk multi-ship training flight on O’ahu, Hawaii, August 26, 2025. Two flight crews flew in unison during this training to focus on flight cohesion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.06.2025 00:53
    Photo ID: 9296889
    VIRIN: 250826-A-XD912-1020
    Resolution: 6475x4182
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations
    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations
    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations
    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations
    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations
    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations
    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations
    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations
    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations
    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations
    25th CAB Conducts Blackhawk Multi-ship Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download