Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks at the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander flag course

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to students and faculty about the importance of adaptation in a dynamic and changing region during the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) flag course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 4, 2025. A flag-level professional military education course, CFMCC was designed to give one- and two-star officers from all service and partner nations a broad perspective of the operational level of war and to prepare them for regional challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)