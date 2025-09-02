Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks at the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander flag course [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks at the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander flag course

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center of front row, joins students and faculty who participated in the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) flag course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 4, 2025. A flag-level professional military education course, CFMCC was designed to give one- and two-star officers from all service and partner nations a broad perspective of the operational level of war and to prepare them for regional challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 20:40
    Photo ID: 9296756
    VIRIN: 250904-N-TT369-1007
    Resolution: 7109x5078
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks at the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander flag course [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks at the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander flag course
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks at the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander flag course
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks at the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander flag course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPACFLT
    CFMCC
    NWC
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download