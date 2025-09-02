Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks at the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander flag course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, center of front row, joins students and faculty who participated in the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) flag course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 4, 2025. A flag-level professional military education course, CFMCC was designed to give one- and two-star officers from all service and partner nations a broad perspective of the operational level of war and to prepare them for regional challenges. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)