Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton [Image 10 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Stella Tedesco 

    1st Marine Division

    An Armor of Light volunteer helps a spouse pick out jewelry during the 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway, at the Pub 1795 event center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 5, 2025. The annual event is hosted by volunteers with the Armor of Light, in coordination with the Marine Corps Installations West Chaplain’s office, they gather free dresses, shoes, and accessories along with a seamstress helping services members and their spouses to have something to wear at the Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stella Tedesco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 19:58
    Photo ID: 9296705
    VIRIN: 250905-M-AW426-1330
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.39 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Stella Tedesco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton
    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton
    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton
    Armor of Light hosts Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton
    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton
    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton
    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton
    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton
    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton
    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton
    Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Giveaway
    1st Marine Division
    Boutique
    USMC
    Spouse
    Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download