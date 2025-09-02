Armor of Light hosts 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at Camp Pendleton

An Armor of Light volunteer tailors a dress for a military spouse during the 16th annual Marine Corps Ball Gown Giveaway at the Pub 1795 event center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 5, 2025. The annual event is hosted by volunteers with the Armor of Light, in coordination with the Marine Corps Installations West Chaplain’s office, they gather free dresses, shoes, and accessories along with a seamstress helping services members and their spouses to have something to wear at the Marine Corps Birthday Ball. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Stella Tedesco)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 19:35
|Photo ID:
|9296702
|VIRIN:
|250905-M-AW426-1200
|Resolution:
|5272x3515
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
