    Beale Airman aids climber down from Yosemite National Park's famous cable section of Half Dome hike

    Beale Airman aids climber down from Yosemite National Park's famous cable section of Half Dome hike

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Charles Borsos 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ty LaCourse, 48th Intelligence Support Squadron cyber poses with a certificate during a promotion ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, February 1, 2025. LaCourse serves a valuable role in his unit as an acting second first sergeant, taking on additional responsibilities and volunteering to be a resource for his fellow Airmen's health and wellbeing. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Rock Climbing
    Resiliency
    Team Beale

