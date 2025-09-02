Beale Airman aids climber down from Yosemite National Park’s famous cable section of Half Dome hike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ty LaCourse, 48th Intelligence Support Squadron cyber poses with a certificate during a promotion ceremony at Beale Air Force Base, California, February 1, 2025. LaCourse serves a valuable role in his unit as an acting second first sergeant, taking on additional responsibilities and volunteering to be a resource for his fellow Airmen’s health and wellbeing. (courtesy photo)