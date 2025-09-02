Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Airman aids climber down from Yosemite National Park’s famous cable section of Half Dome hike [Image 1 of 3]

    Beale Airman aids climber down from Yosemite National Park’s famous cable section of Half Dome hike

    YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Charles Borsos 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ty LaCourse, 48th Intelligence Support Squadron cyber systems operation chief, standing on the edge of a rock on the Half Dome hike at Yosemite National Park, California, June 28, 2025. During his ascent, LaCourse was able to assist a stuck hiker down from the hike allowing her to safely come down from the summit as he took initiative and stepped in to resolve a dangerous situation. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 17:34
    Photo ID: 9296349
    VIRIN: 250628-F-F3304-1001
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CALIFORNIA, US
    Rock Climbing
    Beale AFB
    Team Beale

