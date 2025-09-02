Beale Airman aids climber down from Yosemite National Park’s famous cable section of Half Dome hike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ty LaCourse, 48th Intelligence Support Squadron cyber systems operation chief, standing on the edge of a rock on the Half Dome hike at Yosemite National Park, California, June 28, 2025. During his ascent, LaCourse was able to assist a stuck hiker down from the hike allowing her to safely come down from the summit as he took initiative and stepped in to resolve a dangerous situation. (Courtesy photo)