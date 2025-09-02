Recruit Night of Arrival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250902-N-KL637-1034 (Sep 3, 2025) -- Recruits get their initial uniform issued to them inside the Golden 13 recruit in-processing center at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)